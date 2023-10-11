Holiday is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Holiday will start in place of Michael Porter (ankle) for Denver's preseason opener. Holiday will likely be one of the Nuggets' primary bench options this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Justin Holiday: Will join reigning champs•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Posts solid line off bench•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Limited during Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Contributes across board•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Starting Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Holiday: Lights out in Dallas debut•