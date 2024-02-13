Holiday isn't starting Monday's game against the Bucks.
Holiday entered the starting five for Denver's last two contests while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returned to health, and the 34-year-old will now retreat to the bench with Caldwell-Pope cleared to return. Holiday has seen limited action in his last five games off the bench, averaging 1.8 points in 8.0 minutes.
