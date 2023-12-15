Holiday amassed two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and four steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 victory over the Nets.

Holiday joined the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion) sidelined. Holiday had a limited impact on the offensive end behind an inefficient showing from the floor, but he made his presence known defensively with a season-high four steals. He's now played over 20 minutes in back-to-back games, but his role moving forward will likely depend on Caldwell-Pope's health.