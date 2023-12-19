Holiday isn't starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Holiday drew a spot start Thursday against the Nets with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion) ruled out, but the Washington product will come off the bench Monday with Caldwell-Pope cleared for play. Holiday has struggled to see consistent playing time when the Nuggets are healthy, and he's averaging 13.7 minutes to go along with 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in three games off the bench in December.