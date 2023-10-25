Holiday didn't play during Tuesday's 119-107 win over the Lakers.

Holiday was really the Nuggets' only free-agent signing this offseason, and he was expected to help fill the void left by Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. However, Holiday didn't see any action during the regular-season opener, as Denver opted to give extended minutes off the bench to Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson instead. Holiday's three-and-D skill set should help him carve out a rotational role eventually, but at the moment, he doesn't need to be rostered in standard leagues.