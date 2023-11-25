Holiday accumulated three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one steal across 13 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to the Rockets.
Holiday cracked the rotation for just the sixth time this season, offering basically zero in terms of fantasy production. Given he has scored a total of 15 points to this point, managers can safely ignore him in all formats.
