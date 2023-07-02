Holiday and the Nuggets agreed Sunday on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Holiday gives Denver another floor spacer that can thrive playing with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. He shot just 32.2 percent from three last season, but he's at 36.3 percent for his career. The Nuggets were able to retain a majority of their rotational pieces from the championship run, but they did lose Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, who combined to average 48 minutes per game last year. Holiday should be able to claim a few of those minutes, but his playing time will likely depend on how big of a role Christian Braun can carve out in Year 2.