Nuggets' Justin Jackson: Drafted by Denver

Jackson was selected by Denver in the second round of Thursday's draft.

Jackson's sophomore campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury. He appeared in just 11 games last year, averaging 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game across those 11 tilts. If he's healthy and can bounce back strong he could prove to be a second-steal for the Nuggets. He'll look to carve out a role as a depth forward in Denver for the upcoming campaign.