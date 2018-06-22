Nuggets' Justin Jackson: Drafted by Denver
Jackson was selected by Denver in the second round of Thursday's draft.
Jackson's sophomore campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury. He appeared in just 11 games last year, averaging 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game across those 11 tilts. If he's healthy and can bounce back strong he could prove to be a second-steal for the Nuggets. He'll look to carve out a role as a depth forward in Denver for the upcoming campaign.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....