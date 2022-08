Tillman and the Nuggets agreed on a contract Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Tillman made the All-G League First Team last season with the College Park Skyhawks. In the regular season, he averaged 23.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks. Tillman will presumably be vying for a final roster spot at camp with Denver.