Tillman is not expected to be with the Nuggets for training camp, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

It's unclear why Tillman won't be joining the Nuggets at camp, but per Wind's report, it sounds like the team may look to add another player soon to replace Tillman on its training camp roster. As a result, Tillman will likely begin the 2022-23 season in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold, unless he's waived and picked up by another team.