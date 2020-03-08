Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Called up from G League
The Nuggets recalled Bates-Diop from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Sunday.
He'll rejoin the parent club ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks following a one-week stint in the G League. Bates-Diop hasn't been a regular in coach Michael Malone's rotation since being acquired from the Timberwolves prior to the Feb. 6 deadline, and that's unlikely to change while Denver remains at full strength at the forward spots.
