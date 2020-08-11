Bates-Diop tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 22 minutes of Monday's 124-121 loss to the Lakers.

Bates-Diop has played sparingly since the NBA restarted, seeing action in just his third game out of six. On the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.