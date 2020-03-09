Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Out Monday
Bates-Diop will not play Monday against the Bucks due to a bruised left knee, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
Bates-Diop was just called up from the G League on Sunday, but he won't be available for his first game back with the NBA club.
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Called up from G League
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Sent to G League
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Plays 14 minutes in Nuggets debut
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Traded to Nuggets
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Playing time on decline
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 15 in 17 minutes
