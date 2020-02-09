Bates-Diop had just four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 victory over Phoenix.

Bates-Diop made his debut for the Nuggets after coming across as part of a four-team deal. His role figures to be inconsequential when it comes to standard league fantasy value. The fact the Nuggets' were without three regular rotational pieces and Bates-Diop still only played 14 minutes does not bode well for his immediate future.