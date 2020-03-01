Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Sent to G League
The Nuggets assigned Bates-Diop to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Sunday.
Playing time has been hard to come by for Bates-Diop since he was acquired from the Timberwolves on Feb. 4. The second-year forward has made only two appearances with Denver, playing only 19 minutes in total. With Bates-Diop's chances of cracking the rotation not likely to improve anytime soon, the Nuggets will send him to the G League for a spell so he can pick up some steady minutes.
