The Nuggets assigned Bates-Diop to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

Playing time has been hard to come by for Bates-Diop since he was acquired from the Timberwolves on Feb. 4. The second-year forward has made only two appearances with Denver, playing only 19 minutes in total. With Bates-Diop's chances of cracking the rotation not likely to improve anytime soon, the Nuggets will send him to the G League for a spell so he can pick up some steady minutes.