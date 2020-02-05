Bates-Diop is being trading to the Nuggets as part of a four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Bates-Diop heads to Denver along with Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh and Shabazz Napier. The second-year big man is averaging 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in just under 18 minutes per contest across 37 games with the Timberwolves this season.