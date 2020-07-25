Bates-Diop will not play during Saturday's scrimmage against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Bates-Diop recently cleared quarantine but still has to pass a physical before taking the floor. He may be able to play during Monday's scrimmage against the Magic.
More News
-
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Called up from G League•
-
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Sent to G League•
-
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Plays 14 minutes in Nuggets debut•
-
Nuggets' Keita Bates-Diop: Traded to Nuggets•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Playing time on decline•