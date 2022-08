Grady and the Nuggets agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal in June, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reports.

Grady spent his first four collegiate seasons at Davidson before transferring to Kentucky for a fifth year. At Kentucky, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32.9 minutes. Notably, he made 2.6 threes per game at 41.5 percent.