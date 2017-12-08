Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Back to bench Friday
Faried will come off the bench Friday against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Denver has tried a few different alignments since losing Nikola Jokic to injury, and Faried will now head back to the bench as Mason Plumlee gets the nod at center. Plumlee makes sense as a better matchup against Nikola Vucevic, but Faried is still likely to play a significant role as a reserve.
