Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Back to bench Friday

Faried will come off the bench Friday against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Denver has tried a few different alignments since losing Nikola Jokic to injury, and Faried will now head back to the bench as Mason Plumlee gets the nod at center. Plumlee makes sense as a better matchup against Nikola Vucevic, but Faried is still likely to play a significant role as a reserve.