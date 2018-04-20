Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Buried on depth chart all season
Faried appeared in 32 games with the Nuggets and averaged 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 2017-18.
Faried's seventh NBA season was haunted by injuries and games missed due to personal reasons as he found himself buried at the bottom of the Nuggets' depth chart. Once a double-figure scoring center, the Morehead State product just hasn't been able to put things together during the last two season, which has made his scoring average dip to a career-low 5.9 points per game season. Faried has one year left on his hefty four-year, $50 million contract with the Nuggets and it wouldn't be surprising if they try to move him this off-season.
