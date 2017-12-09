Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Collects double-double Friday

Faried scored 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, one steal and two blocks during 29 minutes in Friday's 103-89 win over Orlando.

Faried scored a season-high 20 points and collected 10 rebounds en route to his third double-double in his last five games. What makes Friday's feat most impressive is that he was returned to the bench after starting the last seven games. Shooting efficiency has proven key to Faried's recent run, shooting 68.1 percent in his last five games. Averaging 8.8 shots during this stretch, Faried has taken more chances on offense than his season average of 4.9 field goal attempts suggests. As a result, he is averaging 13.2 points to go along with 9.6 rebounds over this time.