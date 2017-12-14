Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Coming off bench Wednesday

Updating a previous report, Faried will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Nikola Jokic (ankle) is returning from a six-game absence, but will come off the bench. While Faried was originally expected to start because of it, the Nuggets will now go with Trey Lyles instead and bring Faried off the bench. Whether starting or not, Jokic's return should signal a slight decrease in Faried's overall workload.