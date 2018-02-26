Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: DNP again Sunday

Faried did not leave the bench Sunday, continuing his streak of DNP-CD's.

Faried was a healthy scratch again Sunday, having now only played in three of the last 17 games. He does not fit the style of play the Nuggets have gone for and a buyout seems as though it will be his only way to regaining some fantasy relevance. His inability to stretch the floor limits his upside in the modern game and he needs to be left on the waiver wire in all formats.