Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win
Faried tallied 25 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason win over the Lakers.
To say Faried was locked in would be an understatement, considering he averaged well over a point per minute on the floor and misfired on just two of his whopping 13 attempts in 19 minutes. The veteran big man is in the midst of what has been termed by head coach Mike Malone as an "open competition" for the backup power forward job and certainly outshined Trey Lyles, who provided 12 points over 24 minutes while drawing the start Wednesday. While Faried's rebounding prowess gives him the upper hand in that department, Lyles brings an ability to stretch the floor that Faried can't come close to matching. The job battle will thus be an intriguing one to closely monitor as the exhibition slate unfolds, with the possibility that both players end up seeing their fair share of minutes throughout the regular season irrespective of the victor.
