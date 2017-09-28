Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: In 'open competition' for backup power forward

Faried is part of an "open competition" for the backup forward spot behind Paul Millsap, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Wind's full article suggests the job is being fought mainly between Faried and Trey Lyles, who the team acquired from Utah on draft night. Coach Michael Malone also has the option of sliding Wilson Chandler and/or Juancho Hernangomez up to the four as well, though that may be more matchup-based. Faried's role as a high-energy rebounder at the power forward slot is largely being phased out of the league, though he's undoubtedly a quality player, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds across 21.2 minutes per game last season. Lyles is being pegged as a stretch-four who made 0.9 threes per game at a 31.9 percent clip during 2016-17. The situation is more worth monitoring for deeper leagues, though there's value to be had in standard formats as well, especially with Faried's ability as a rebounder.