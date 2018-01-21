Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Listed as questionable for Monday

Faried is dealing with a sore left ankle and is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried was unable to practice Sunday, which doesn't bode well for his eventual availability Monday. That said, he'll likely test it out during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. Faried has been a DNP-CD in two of the last three games, so if he were to sit out, it shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.