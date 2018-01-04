Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Makes first appearance in three weeks
Faried logged seven minutes in Wednesday's 134-111 win over the Suns, finishing with four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds.
As the lopsided score indicates, the Nuggets pulled away in the fourth quarter, affording some garbage-time run to Faried, who hadn't appeared in any of Denver's last seven games. Though he was efficient during his brief time on the court, Faried is unlikely to crack head coach Michael Malone's rotation while the team's top two power forwards, Mason Plumlee and Trey Lyles, are playing well. He'll likely need an injury or a trade to see consistent enough minutes to produce fantasy value.
