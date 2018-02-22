Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Not on injury report

Faried (personal) is not on the team's injury report ahead of Friday's contest against the Spurs, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Faried was absent from the team's last contest prior to the All-Star break due to personal reasons, though things have apparently cleared up. That said, he's been in and out of the team's rotation lately, so his return likely won't have much of an impact.

