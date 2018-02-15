Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Not with team Thursday

Faried will not play in Thursday's game against the Bucks due to personal reasons, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

The exact circumstances surrounding Faried's absence are currently unknown, but the 28-year-old will get a head start on his All-Star break. Faried has appeared in just two of the Nuggets' last 12 games, so his absence won't have any impact on the team's rotation Wednesday night.