Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Out Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Faried (ankle) has been ruled out Monday against the Trail Blazers with a sore left ankle.
After sitting out Sunday's practice, Faried will miss Monday's game. Denver's next game isn't until Thursday, and at this time Faried should be considered for questionable for that game. His absence shouldnt affect the Nuggets rotation too much, as Faried has missed 13 games since the start of December.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Makes first appearance in three weeks•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will start Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Back to bench Friday•
-
