Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Posts double-double in Monday's loss

Faried scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-105 loss to the Mavericks.

It's his second double-double in three games, and fifth straight game scoring in double digits since moving into the starting lineup after Paul Millsap (wrist) was sidelined. Faried is averaging 13.0 points and 10.0 boards over that stretch while shooting 61.0 percent from the floor, although his inability to contribute in other categories does put a damper on his overall fantasy value.