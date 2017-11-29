Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Productive in blowout loss
Faried posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-6 FT) and eight rebounds across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 loss to the Jazz.
Faried drew his second consecutive start at power forward and has back-to-back double-digit scoring outings. The 28-year-old always brings considerable rebounding prowess to the table, and he's capable of providing solid scoring returns as well when seeing the type of minutes he's been afforded over the last two games. With Paul Millsap (wrist) out for an extended period, Faried is worthy of consideration in all formats, including as a cost-effective DFS play.
