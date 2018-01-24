Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Thursday

Faried (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Adam Mares of Denver Stiffs reports.

A sore left ankle has already kept Faried out of the team's last two contests, and the Nuggets will wait until Thursday morning's shootaround to issue an update. Even if Faried is cleared to play, his role would likely be limited, as he's been on the fringes of the rotation on a near-nightly basis over the last month.