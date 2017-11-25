Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Returns to starting lineup
Faried will draw the start at power forward for Friday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Faried got the start Monday following Paul Millsap (wrist) being ruled out for an extended time period. However, the Nuggets opted to go smaller with Will Barton in the starting lineup for their most recent game against the Rockets. Those two will switch once again Friday so the Nuggets can matchup with the Grizzlies' big frontcourt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 18 off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: In 'open competition' for backup power forward•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Out for remainder of season•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Tuesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...