Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Returns to starting lineup

Faried will draw the start at power forward for Friday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Faried got the start Monday following Paul Millsap (wrist) being ruled out for an extended time period. However, the Nuggets opted to go smaller with Will Barton in the starting lineup for their most recent game against the Rockets. Those two will switch once again Friday so the Nuggets can matchup with the Grizzlies' big frontcourt.