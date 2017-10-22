Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 18 off bench Saturday

Faried scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 96-79 win over the Kings.

He was one of the primary beneficiaries of the Kings' defense focusing on Nikola Jokic, as the slick young center was more than happy to pass out of double teams and set up his frontcourt partner -- whether it was Faried or Paul Millsap -- for an easy bucket. Faried's bench role will make his production very volatile from game to game, but the 27-year-old is more than capable of contributing some big numbers when the situation presents itself.