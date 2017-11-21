Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Starting at power forward Monday
Faried will draw the start at point guard for Monday's game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets are set to be without Paul Millsap (wrist) on Monday, which allows Faried to pick up his first start of the season. The big man has averaged a meager 10.1 minutes so far this season, but should see that increase while working with the top unit. The Nuggets haven't provided any sort of timetable for Millsap, but Faried should benefit with a temporary uptick in fantasy value for the duration of his absence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 18 off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: In 'open competition' for backup power forward•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Out for remainder of season•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Tuesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Ruled out Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.