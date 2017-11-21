Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Starting at power forward Monday

Faried will draw the start at point guard for Monday's game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets are set to be without Paul Millsap (wrist) on Monday, which allows Faried to pick up his first start of the season. The big man has averaged a meager 10.1 minutes so far this season, but should see that increase while working with the top unit. The Nuggets haven't provided any sort of timetable for Millsap, but Faried should benefit with a temporary uptick in fantasy value for the duration of his absence.