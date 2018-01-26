Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will play Thursday
Faried (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Faried has missed the past two games with a left ankle injury, however he will be available to play Thursday. Even with him available, he likely won't have too much of an impact as he's played in just seven games since December 13, averaging just 9.9 minutes in those games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Out Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Makes first appearance in three weeks•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will start Wednesday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.