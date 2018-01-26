Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will play Thursday

Faried (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Faried has missed the past two games with a left ankle injury, however he will be available to play Thursday. Even with him available, he likely won't have too much of an impact as he's played in just seven games since December 13, averaging just 9.9 minutes in those games.

