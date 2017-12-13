Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will start Wednesday
Faried, in the wake of Will Barton's (back) injury, will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jason Kosmicki of the Nuggets Radio Network reports.
Though Barton is hurt, allowing Faried to draw a start, Nikola Jokic (ankle) is back. With that being the case, Faried may not see as much run as usual. Over his past eight appearances, he's garnered 27.1 minutes, posting 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
