Caldwell-Pope produced 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over Charlotte.
Caldwell-Pope topped 20 points for just the second time this season, a welcome sight for anyone who has sat through his recent struggles. Despite a regular starting role, Caldwell-Pope is outside the top 150 over the past month. The bulk of his value comes from low turnovers and a sprinkling of three-pointers, both categories that can be streamed with relative ease.
