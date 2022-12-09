Caldwell-Pope (wrist) will play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Caldwell-Pope had previously been listed as probable due to a sprained right wrist but, as expected, he will take the court. Caldwell-Pope has been a reliable fantasy option all season, averaging 11.0 points, 1.2 steals and 2.1 3PM in 31.1 minutes per game.