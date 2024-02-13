Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Caldwell-Pope returns from a two-game absence due to right hamstring tightness. He is joined by Michael Porter (knee) suiting up Monday, bringing Denver's rotation to full health.
