Caldwell-Pope (concussion) is available to play Monday against Dallas.
Caldwell-Pope is cleared to return following a two-game absence in concussion protocol. Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (heel) are both suiting up as well, making Denver's full rotation available.
