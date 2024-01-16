Caldwell-Pope (back/neck) will play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

will suit up for a Nuggets wing rotation at full strength with the exception of Julian Strawther (knee). Caldwell-Pope has averaged 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 33.0 minutes across his last four games.