Caldwell-Pope (leg) is active Tuesday against Memphis, T.J. McBride of Denver Stiffs reports.
Caldwell-Pope will presumably resume his normal starting duty despite nursing a leg injury. The veteran posted 20 points, five assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's win over Charlotte.
