Caldwell-Pope (abdomen) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves.
Caldwell-Pope was deemed questionable ahead of gametime due to a right abdominal contusion, but he will suit up for Sunday's matchup. Battling through the same injury in Game 3, Caldwell-Pope logged 37 minutes, so he should be in for a full workload Sunday.
