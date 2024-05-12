Share Video

Caldwell-Pope (abdomen) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves.

Caldwell-Pope was deemed questionable ahead of gametime due to a right abdominal contusion, but he will suit up for Sunday's matchup. Battling through the same injury in Game 3, Caldwell-Pope logged 37 minutes, so he should be in for a full workload Sunday.

