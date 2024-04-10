Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Caldwell-Pope hasn't missed any action since March 2, and that streak will continue despite the fact he was added to the injury report Monday. The veteran sharpshooter is making 48.1 percent of his three-point attempts since the beginning of March.
