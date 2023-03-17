Caldwell-Pope notched 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 win over the Pistons.

Caldwell-Pope got things moving in the right direction Thursday, taking full advantage of what was a favorable matchup. He had been slumping prior to this game, even moving into drop territory in some leagues. While the 20 points should be viewed as an outlier, he does have the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, making him a versatile asset on most nights.