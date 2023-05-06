Caldwell-Pope posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Caldwell-Pope played 34 minutes in the loss, although you could be forgiven for not even noticing. For the Nuggets to go beyond the second round of the playoffs, they need a lot more from Caldwell-Pope, especially on the offensive end. While he is typically not required to do a lot of the heavy lifting, he at least needs to be a viable threat so as to open up the floor for the likes of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.