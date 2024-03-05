Caldwell-Pope (personal) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Tuesday's game against Phoenix.
Caldwell-Pope practiced Monday, and he is now officially available for Tuesday's rematch of a 2023 Western Conference playoff duel. He is averaging 15.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals across his last three appearances
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back with team Monday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Tallies 16 points in rout•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to face Golden State•