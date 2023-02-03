Caldwell-Pope finished Thursday's 134-117 win over the Warriors with 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.

Though he didn't pay off for fantasy managers in daily moves leagues that streamed him for three-pointers, Caldwell-Pope continued to produce on the defensive end and provided his best scoring performance of the 2023 portion of the Nuggets' schedule. Caldwell-Pope's upside isn't especially high so long as two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray are both operating as the drivers of the Denver offense, but the veteran wing has nonetheless provided value as a back-of-the-roster player in 12-team category leagues over the past three weeks. He's recorded at least one steal in 12 consecutive games and has also averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks over that stretch while shooting 46.9 percent from the field field and 80 percent from the charity stripe.